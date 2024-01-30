Rep. Mike Gallagher exclusive: Republican party turmoil, China committee, and immigration impact on Wisconsin

Congressman Gallagher addresses Republican Party unity, highlighting concerns about chaos at the southern border.

Gallagher criticizes party divisions on foreign policy and condemns pursuit of social media fame

Gallagher's touts success on China Committee, offers insights of potential immigration impact on Wisconsin voters, and talks introduction of the Sturgeon Protected and Exempt from Absurd Regulations Act.

In a recent one-on-one interview, Wisconsin Congressman Mike Gallagher covered a range of pressing topics from the state of the Republican Party to international relations and environmental concerns.

NBC 26 asked Congressman Gallagher about his perspective on the current state of the Republican Party. The Congressman responded, "I think there's some issues on which there's broad agreement. Republicans rightly are elevating concerns about chaos at the southern border."

However, Gallagher acknowledged the disagreements within the party, particularly on foreign policy issues like support for Ukraine. He criticized the trend of members seeking social media celebrity status, stating, "The fact that so many members spend their time trying to be social media celebrities...is a huge problem. And it's a reason why politics is becoming more and more divisive."

Congressman Gallagher also discussed his role in the Select Committee on China. Gallagher said the committee has successfully implemented ten military-focused recommendations, with six of them becoming law in the National Defense Authorization Act.

NBC 26 questioned Congressman Gallagher on whether the issue of Immigration could sway Wisconsin voters. Gallagher responded, "I think it very well may end up being the top issue or a top three issue in the election for sure." He connected the issue to the flow of deadly fentanyl across the southern border, affecting communities in Northeast Wisconsin.

Congressman Gallagher also spoke about his introduction of the Sturgeon Protected and Exempt from Absurd Regulations Act. The Congressman explained that the legislation was a response to a baseless complaint in 2018, arguing for the protection of Lake Sturgeon without scientific support.

Click on the video links above to watch the entire 2-part interview.