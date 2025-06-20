REMINDER: Be alert for road buckling as temperatures increase

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Hotter weather is in the forecast this weekend, and if you're planning to travel or just visit the pool or a nearby beach, WisDOT officials want to remind drivers about road buckling.
The hotter conditions can cause pavement to quickly buckle when it goes from cool to hot, and that caught cause damage to your vehicle.
This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.
Watch the WisDOT animation on pavement buckles.
While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, WisDOT offers these tips:
- Slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.
- Watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.
- Before your trip, check the 511 Travel Information system (511wi.gov) for the latest on any incidents or delays.
- If necessary, report serious pavement issues by calling 911. Be ready to provide specific location information.