Remember to file your taxes today

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Today is the deadline to file your taxes without facing a penalty.

If you can't file your taxes with the federal government by today, you can request a six-month extension to file.

To do that, you have to fill out a 4868 application by the end of the business day and pay any owed taxes to avoid penalties.

You can find more information about requests at IRS.gov.

Remember, while the IRS has extended the deadline for areas in several states recovering from natural disasters, Wisconsin does not have any of these regional extensions.