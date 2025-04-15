Watch Now
Remember to file your taxes today

Patrick Sison/AP
FILE - A W-4 form on Feb. 5, 2020, in New York. Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filing and payments. The IRS will receive tens of millions of filings electronically and through paper forms. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Today is the deadline to file your taxes without facing a penalty.

If you can't file your taxes with the federal government by today, you can request a six-month extension to file.

To do that, you have to fill out a 4868 application by the end of the business day and pay any owed taxes to avoid penalties.

You can find more information about requests at IRS.gov.

Remember, while the IRS has extended the deadline for areas in several states recovering from natural disasters, Wisconsin does not have any of these regional extensions.

