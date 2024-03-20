Remains found on Menominee Indian Reservation identified; now homicide investigation

MENOMINEE INDIAN RESERVATION (NBC 26) — Human skeletal remains located on the Menominee Indian Reservation on Oct. 30, 2023 have been positively identified as Dean A. Ford, 31, according to the Menominee Tribal Police Department.

Ford's disappearance is being investigated as a homicide by the Menominee Tribal Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to police.

Ford, who is a descendant of the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin, had associates in Shawano and on the Menominee Indian Reservation, police said. It's believed that Ford lived on the Menominee Indian Reservation or in Shawano at the time of his disappearance.

Those with information on Dean’s disappearance or his associates are asked to call the Menominee Tribal Police Department’s tip line at 715-799-5806.