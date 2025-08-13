Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Registered sex offender from Waushara County charged with possessing child pornography

gavel court law legal
Charlie Neibergall/AP
Iowa House Speaker Pat Grassley's gavel sits on the speakers' desk, Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Statehouse in Des Moines, Iowa. Iowa leaders are suspending the current legislative session for at least 30 days in efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
gavel court law legal
Posted

WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — 41-year-old Adam A. Juslen, a registered sex offender from Waushara County, was federally charged with possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment against Juslen on Tuesday, charging him with possession of child pornography. According to the indictment, Juslen had several sexually explicit images of children under the age of 8 years old.

The registered sex offender was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in 3 state cases in Calumet County (2010), Waushara County (2014), and Outagamie County (2015).

If convicted of the federal charge, Juslen would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Kids 480x360 CLICK.png

Weather Kids