Registered sex offender from Waushara County charged with possessing child pornography

WAUSHARA COUNTY (NBC 26) — 41-year-old Adam A. Juslen, a registered sex offender from Waushara County, was federally charged with possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment against Juslen on Tuesday, charging him with possession of child pornography. According to the indictment, Juslen had several sexually explicit images of children under the age of 8 years old.

The registered sex offender was previously convicted of possession of child pornography in 3 state cases in Calumet County (2010), Waushara County (2014), and Outagamie County (2015).

If convicted of the federal charge, Juslen would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of 20 years in prison, according to the Department of Justice.

