Reentry plan outlined for New London neighbors

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — City officials will begin a limited reentry plan at noon Wednesday for parts of New London still recovering from recent flooding.

The plan is designed to protect residents and property while allowing access for those with a valid reason, such as cleanup or repairs, officials said.

Downtown access will be available via Shawano Street from the north or the Pearl Street bridge from the south.

Reentry will be controlled through a single checkpoint at Shawano and Waupaca streets. Drivers must approach southbound on Shawano Street north of Waupaca Street and exit the same way.

The only restricted area is west of Shawano Street, between North Street and North Water Street.

Personnel from the city will staff the checkpoint, taking photographs of all adult occupants, as well as IDs or license plates, before issuing an entry pass. Only equipment from the fire department or law enforcement will be used for photos.

Neighbors are urged to have identification ready and to follow traffic and safety instructions.