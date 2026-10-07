Red Cross urges blood donations as fall demand continues

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The American Red Cross is encouraging eligible donors to donate this fall as the need for blood and platelet donations remains steady.

The organization says maintaining the nation's blood supply is critical to ensuring hospitals have the resources needed to care for patients facing emergencies, surgeries, cancer treatments, and other medical conditions.

To encourage donations, the Red Cross is offering incentives for those who make and keep donation appointments in the coming weeks.

Donors who give blood or platelets between Sept. 21 and Oct. 18, 2026, will receive a $15 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

Those who donate between Oct. 19 and Nov. 22, 2026, can receive up to $20 in gift cards, including a $10 Amazon gift card delivered by email and 500 bonus Blood Donor Rewards points, which can be redeemed for an additional $10 e-gift card.

The Red Cross is urging all eligible donors to schedule and keep their appointments to help ensure blood products remain available for patients who depend on them every day.

More information about donation opportunities and donor rewards is available through the American Red Cross.