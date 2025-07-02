Red Cross receives nearly $34k donation from auctioned NFL Draft items

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The 2025 NFL Draft is over, but people across northeast Wisconsin are continuing to feel the effects of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

The American Red Cross of northeast Wisconsin was recently given a nearly $34,000 donation after NFL Draft items were auctioned to the highest bidder.

"So, without any further ado, it is my honor and my privilege to present this check to the American Red Cross of northeast Wisconsin for $33,931.00," Titletown Auction Company owner, John Dugan said.

The best part, that money stays in northeast Wisconsin that will help with disaster relief.

American Red Cross of Northeast Wisconsin Executive Director Rebecca Rockhill says this generous donation will make a huge difference in someone's life who desperately needs it.

"It is a great feeling. We know that funds here in northeast Wisconsin make sure that we are meeting those needs. It helps us just to make sure that our community is being supported," Rochkill said.

Dugan says many of the items auctioned from the draft were supposed to be thrown away.

In fact, one of the banners Dugan pulled from the trash was later auctioned to the highest bidder for nearly $2,000.

Dugan says there were 449 bidders and 438 lots up for auction with a total of 9,000 bids coming in at nearly $34,000 that would have otherwise been thrown in the trash.