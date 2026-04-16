Red Cross opens shelters in New London, Black Creek

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — The American Red Cross of Wisconsin has opened two shelters to assist neighbors affected by severe weather.

The shelters are located at:

The Washington Center, 600 W. Washington St., New London

St. John’s United Church of Christ, 101 S. Clark St., Black Creek

According to a spokesperson with the Red Cross, eight residents stayed at the shelters overnight. Both locations remain open and are providing food, water, emotional support and access to phone charging.

Red Cross shelters are open to anyone in need. Neighbors impacted by the storms can call 1-800-RED CROSS for immediate assistance.