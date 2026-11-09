Red Cross blood donors could win trip to ‘Wheel of Fortune’ taping

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The American Red Cross is putting a new spin on its push for blood donations heading into the holiday season.

The Red Cross is teaming up with “Wheel of Fortune” to encourage people to donate blood or platelets as the organization works to maintain its blood supply during the busy holiday season.

The organization says donors of all blood types are needed, with an especially urgent call for people with type O blood to make and keep donation appointments.

People who donate blood or platelets between Nov. 23 and Dec. 6 will receive an exclusive Red Cross and “Wheel of Fortune” oversized mug while supplies last.

Donors who give during that time will also automatically be entered for a chance to win a three-night trip for two to Los Angeles, including admission to a “Wheel of Fortune” taping.

The Red Cross is encouraging people to schedule appointments now as the holiday season approaches, a time when busy schedules can make it more difficult to maintain a steady supply of donated blood.

More information about the promotion and blood donation appointments is available through the American Red Cross.

