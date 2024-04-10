Watch Now
Recount request deadline nearing in Green Bay city council race

The deadline for one of the Green Bay alderpersons to request a recount in last Tuesday's primary race is Thursday at 5 p.m.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Apr 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-10 13:24:33-04

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The deadline is nearing for Green Bay District 6 Alderperson Steven Campbell to request a recount from last Tuesday's primary loss, but there's a catch.

According to the most-recent primary results, Aldperson-elect Joey Prestley beat incumbent Campbell by 15 votes.

That falls well within the margin of error to request a recount.

However, Green Bay City Clerk Celestine Jeffreys says since the difference is more than 10 votes, Campbell would have to pay the city to have election workers recount the ballots - which is standard procedure.

"It doesn't happen often, because those thresholds in Wisconsin are pretty tight. So, I would just say if the aggrieved party wishes to do this, then we'll take all day to do a recount of these wards. There are four of them, and we'll just move forward from there," Jeffreys said.

Jeffreys said she would have to calculate an estimate of what a recount would cost if Campbell decides to request it.

NBC 26 Today's MacLeod Hageman reached out to Steven Campbell on the phone and asked if he would be requesting a recount by Thursday's 5 p.m. deadline, and Campbell said, "I don't have time to talk."

So, we will check back Thursday at 5 p.m. with the city's election office to see if Campbell chooses to request a recount.

Jeffreys says 2010 and 2018 were two other moments that come to mind where the races were close enough for candidates to request a recount.

