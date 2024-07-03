Ready for the 4th: Damaged campers hauled from campground after tornado damage

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. — After an EF-1 tornado moved through an Oconto County campground in late June, cleanup continued Wednesday ahead of Independence Day, and crews hauled away the final damaged campers set for removal.

Property was damaged but no one was hurt at Krueger’s Campground when an EF-1 tornado rolled through the area in western Oconto County in late June

Cleanup continued Wednesday at the campground, and ahead of the holiday weekend, crews hauled away the final campers set for removal

People at the campground changed plans due to the storm damage, but multiple campers were thankful that no one was hurt in the storm

(The following is a transcript of the broadcast story.)

A holiday weekend for looking: At the sunny sky, at the lake, at flags.

But some things are hard to look at for Doreen Davis.

“It’s still, yeah…” [Davis said], turning away from her brother-in-law’s camper at Krueger’s Campground, near Cecil in western Oconto County.

[The camper was damaged in a June 25 tornado.]

There’s what did happen [here].

“Tornado came through,” [Davis said].

And what didn’t.

“[My brother-in-law] has two kids that could have been inside [the camper].”

But the storm rolled through on a weekday; no one was inside.

“Just glad nobody got hurt,” [Davis said].

“Had this tornado come through, say, on the 4th of July, would your brother-in-law and his family been in there do you think?” [reporter Jon Erickson asked].

“Yes,” [Davis responded]…

So with the [damaged] campers pulled away, plans change.

But with everyone OK, there can still be plans to make.

Doreen says her brother-in-law is still coming to the campground for the holiday, [and] will stay with her.

“And we’re still going to be able to enjoy the weekend… and we’ll help him through it,” [Davis said].

