Ready for the 4th: Damaged campers hauled from campground after tornado damage

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. — After an EF-1 tornado moved through an Oconto County campground in late June, cleanup continued Wednesday ahead of Independence Day, and crews hauled away the final damaged campers set for removal.
- Property was damaged but no one was hurt at Krueger’s Campground when an EF-1 tornado rolled through the area in western Oconto County in late June
- Cleanup continued Wednesday at the campground, and ahead of the holiday weekend, crews hauled away the final campers set for removal
- People at the campground changed plans due to the storm damage, but multiple campers were thankful that no one was hurt in the storm
(The following is a transcript of the broadcast story.)
A holiday weekend for looking: At the sunny sky, at the lake, at flags.
But some things are hard to look at for Doreen Davis.
“It’s still, yeah…” [Davis said], turning away from her brother-in-law’s camper at Krueger’s Campground, near Cecil in western Oconto County.
[The camper was damaged in a June 25 tornado.]
There’s what did happen [here].
“Tornado came through,” [Davis said].
And what didn’t.
“[My brother-in-law] has two kids that could have been inside [the camper].”
But the storm rolled through on a weekday; no one was inside.
“Just glad nobody got hurt,” [Davis said].
“Had this tornado come through, say, on the 4th of July, would your brother-in-law and his family been in there do you think?” [reporter Jon Erickson asked].
“Yes,” [Davis responded]…
So with the [damaged] campers pulled away, plans change.
But with everyone OK, there can still be plans to make.
Doreen says her brother-in-law is still coming to the campground for the holiday, [and] will stay with her.
“And we’re still going to be able to enjoy the weekend… and we’ll help him through it,” [Davis said].