Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge to be closed today

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — It's road construction season, and drivers are dealing with all sorts of detours across northeast Wisconsin neighborhoods.

That includes a major bridge in Green Bay.

The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge will be closed Wednesday for spring cleaning.

According to Green Bay Public Works, that closure will last from 3 AM to 2 PM.

A detour will be posted using North Broadway, East Walnut Street and North Monroe Avenue.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to monitor traffic conditions and road construction projects across the region.