Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay reopens following malfunction

UPDATE: The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay was closed for part of the day Friday after it malfunctioned when a ship tried passing under it.

Green Bay Public Works tells NBC 26 when crews tried to whip up the bridge for the ship, only one side went up. The other didn't.

The bridge has since reopened to traffic.

ORIGINAL REPORTING: The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge is closing Friday from 9:00 a.m. until further notice, according to Green Bay Public Works.

James Brunette, Green Bay Public Works Assistant Director, tells NBC 26 the closure is due to electrical issues.