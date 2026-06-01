Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge closure begins in downtown Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A nearly three-week closure of the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge in downtown Green Bay began Monday, impacting traffic across the Fox River.

The City of Green Bay's Department of Public Works has closed the bridge to vehicle traffic through June 19 while maintenance work is completed.

The Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge connects Dousman Street and Main Street over the Fox River.

During the closure:

• Dousman Street is closed west of the Fox River at Broadway

• Main Street is closed east of the Fox River at Washington Street

City officials have designated Broadway, Walnut Street, and Monroe Avenue as the recommended detour route.

The closure only affects vehicle traffic. The city says there will be no changes to the bridge's normal operating schedule for boats and other river traffic.

Access to homes and businesses in the area will remain open throughout construction.

Drivers should expect delays and traffic backups in downtown Green Bay, especially during peak travel times. Officials are encouraging motorists to use alternate routes when possible.

The city notes that all work, closures, and detours are weather-dependent and subject to change.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen to vehicle traffic on Friday, June 19.