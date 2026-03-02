Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge closing for maintenance

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Drivers in the Green Bay area should plan for delays this week as the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge is closed for scheduled maintenance. The bridge shut down at 6 this morning and is scheduled to reopen at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials have posted detours that route traffic onto Broadway, Walnut and Monroe. Drivers using those nearby streets should expect backups and longer travel times while the maintenance work continues.

If you must travel through the area, allow extra time, consider alternate routes, and check local traffic updates before you go.

We'll continue to follow this story if weather affects any of the scheduling.

