Ray Fuiten sworn in as Green bay Fire Chief

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Ray Fuiten was officially sworn in as the newest chief of the Green Bay Metro Fire Department Thursday.

Fuiten was selected for the role by the Green Bay Police and Fire Commission in July, marking a new chapter for the department and its leadership.

During the ceremony, Fuiten outlined his top five priorities as chief; an “everyone goes home” mindset, building a department that employees are proud to work for, delivering exceptional service to the community, investing in firefighters and future leaders, and leaving the department stronger than he found it.

“I want to leave the fire department better than I found it,” Chief Fuiten said during the ceremony. “Everybody that retires from here has a long and healthy career. We take care of our firefighters not only here but while they’re retired.”

A 20-year veteran of the department, Fuiten also used Thursday’s event to thank his family, fellow firefighters and the Green Bay community for their support throughout his career.