Rawhide Youth Services honored to be recognized by Give BIG Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — The Green Bay Packers and Greater Green Bay Community Foundation are once again partnering to host the sixth annual Give BIG Green Bay event.

This highlights 45 local non-profit groups that are working to improve life in the Brown County area. A lot of these groups have the same goal, and donors are helping them reach it.

Rawhide Youth Services is one of the selected groups this year, and they're hoping to reach their $10,000 goal.

"Really, our goal is hope and healing for kids," said Rawhide Youth Services Chief Development Officer, Heather Stern.

Stern said she's honored to be selected to receive money from this year's Give BIG Green Bay. She says it's a first for the nearly 60-year-old non-profit group.

"It's a platform for impact. That's what's kind of cool about Give BIG. It's an opportunity to raise dollars, but it's also an opportunity to raise awareness for a lot of organizations that just do really incredible things," Stern said.

Occupational therapy and equine therapy are just two of the ways counselors are able to help children in need, and they need more help now than ever before.

"There is a huge need for counseling across the state. There's a lot of waiting lists to get in with a therapist. So, there's a big need that's out there," said Rawhide outpatient therapist, Lisa Behnke.

Behnke says she's been with Rawhide for 21 years, and she has certainly noticed an uptick in issues like anxiety. Both Behnke and Stern say community donations go a long way.

"It's a great feeling to know we'll be able to help more people, more kids, more families and that there are so many generous people out there to help us help them," Behnke said.

"A hundred dollars can go to support a session for one of our kids who are under-insured, and that makes a huge impact," Stern added.

"Your donations will make an impact on this generation and future generations - which then is a legacy builder," Behnke said.

Rawhide is dedicated to improving the community by helping at-risk children.

