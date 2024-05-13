Watch Now
Ravens and Chiefs to kick off NFL season

The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas Chiefs are kicking off the NFL Season Thursday September 5, followed by the Eagles and Packers in Brazil the following day.
Posted at 7:41 AM, May 13, 2024
KANSAS CITY, MO (NBC 26) — The Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs are poised to kick of the 2024-25 NFL Season at Arrowhead Stadium this fall.

The two teams are set to play in a rematch of the 2024 AFC Championship game Thursday Sept. 5 in Kansas City, Missouri, and you'll be able to watch everything unfold on NBC 26.

The following day, the Green Bay Packers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles for the first-ever NFL game in South America Friday, Sept. 6 as part of the 2024 season kickoff.

That game will also be on NBC 26.

The full NBC Sunday Night Football schedule will be released Wednesday morning.

