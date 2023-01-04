Radio station KZ 104.3 is now Alternative 104.3 The FUSE

APPLETON (NBC 26) — Woodward Radio Group has changed Adult Contemporary KZ 104.3 to Alternative music and branded it as "Wisconsin’s Alternative, 104.3 The FUSE," the radio group announced Tuesday.

The radio station usually plays all Christmas music during December, but “KZ'' ended its Christmas music on December 27 and started playing nothing but songs from the parody artist, Weird Al Yankovic, for the last week. It then teased listeners to tune in at 3 p.m. on January 3.

The station, which had previously played classics from the 1980s, will now play more contemporary music from the early 2000s.

“This station will feel like you are back in high school in the early 2000s. We have yet to see a station designed for people in their 30s and 40s, this station will be exactly that," said brand manager Joe Marroe in a news release, adding that the station had worked on this project for the last 7 months.

In a statement, the radio company said 104.3 The FUSE kicked off with Blink-182's “What’s My Age Again” and will feature core artists including Panic! At The Disco, Weezer, Fall Out Boy, Kings Of Leon, and The Killers.