Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Racing Sausages stop by to talk spring training

The Racing Sausages stopped by TMJ4 to talk about spring training. They'll be joined in Arizona by three young Aurora Health Care patients.
Posted at 9:33 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 10:33:24-05

In Today's Talker — the Brewers surprised three young Aurora Health Care patients with the surprise of a lifetime.

They're going to Phoenix for spring training!

Evan Rennicke from Ixonia, Brandon Krueger from De Pere and Malakai Kaesermann from Oconomowoc were in shock Wednesday morning when they heard the news.

The three boys and their famiies will get to meet the players, participate in warm ups, and throw a first pitch next week. The special trip is made possible by the Brewers and Aurora Health.

Each of the boys have faced many health challenges over the years. They'll leave with theif families for Arizona February 22nd.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!