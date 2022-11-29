Racine dating app suspect taken into custody, police say

Franklin police say the man wanted for allegedly drugging and stealing from women at bars in Racine County was taken into custody on Tuesday. One of those women later died from injuries in the hospital, and the man is viewed as a person of interest in that case.

Police said Timothy Olson was taken into custody at around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Franklin police initially said in a statement on Tuesday that Timothy Olson was seen at a business on South 27th. Sometime later, Franklin police said in an update that Olson was now in custody.

As TMJ4 News previously reported, 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, also known as Raina, was hospitalized last Thursday after she became unconscious inside a bar called Powers. It happened just moments after she and a man, who police believed to be Olson, ordered drinks at the bar. Raina later passed away in the hospital.

According to Racine police, Olson, who quickly left the mom of two inside the bar, is linked to a number of crimes against women including in Racine where he drugs them and steals their money.

Olson is described as being 6'03" and weighing around 250 pounds. Olson has an arrest warrant on him for five counts of Felony Personal ID Theft-Financial Gain out of the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

Olson has connections to Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

How to report information to authorities

If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

