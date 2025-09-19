Racine County residents react to Microsoft adding second data center

RACINE, Wis. — Microsoft is expanding its artificial intelligence footprint in Wisconsin with the announcement of a second data center in Racine County, positioning the facility as what the company calls "the most advanced artificial intelligence data center in the world."

The tech giant will build the new facility next to its current data center under construction in Mount Pleasant. Combined, both data centers are expected to generate 800 jobs, with the new facility alone bringing 400 additional positions to the area.

"Being part of the whole AI movement is pretty intriguing," said Nozeva Irby, a local resident.

For many in the community, the job creation potential is the most appealing aspect of Microsoft's expansion.

"I think it would be very nice for the community, for employment," Irby said.

Tracey Riley shares that optimism about the economic impact.

"I'm looking forward to it, especially we have a big need for jobs here to bring back some of the luster that Racine has lost since we've been here," Riley said.

AI enthusiast Jim believes the influx of technical talent will benefit the broader economy.

"The more engineers and data-centric people that move into Racine, the better for the economy," he said.

Work is already underway on the second data center in Mount Pleasant, with Microsoft targeting a completion timeline that will bring both facilities online in phases.

While community members largely welcome the job opportunities, environmental groups have raised concerns about the substantial water and electricity requirements needed to operate large-scale data centers.

AI data center under construction in Racine County

"Anytime you're going to add more to, we'll call it the power grid, or the general area, something's got to give. It's just something has to give. It's just kind of the law of nature," Goldsworthy said.

His concerns extend to potential habitat disruption in the area.

"There's some concerns, because you're going to see the habitats are going to change, and all that kind of thing," Goldsworthy said.

The first data center is expected to go online in early 2026, with the second addition scheduled for 2028.

Microsoft will also create an academy to train future workers with Gateway Technical College, and a lab on the UW-Milwaukee campus — all focused on innovation through artificial intelligence.

