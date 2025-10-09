Pursuit ends with suspect inside submerged vehicle in Lake Winnebago

CALUMET COUNTY (NBC 26) — A pursuit that lasted more than 20 miles ended with a suspect's vehicle submerged in Lake Winnebago, according to the Calumet County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the Calumet County Communications Center received an alert at around 2 a.m. of Thursday referencing a person wanted by law enforcement agencies for multiple felony bail jumping charges and fleeing/eluding charges. The suspect was reported to be armed with a machete and baseball bat, with electronic monitoring through Sheboygan County.

A Chilton police officer located the suspect vehicle traveling south on Highway 57 through Chilton, but the suspect did not stop when the officer initiated a traffic stop, resulting in a pursuit.

Several other law enforcement agencies joined the pursuit. In Fond du Lac County, the suspect left the roadway, damaged a yard and hit a tree, but was able to continue driving and entered Calumet County again.

Deputies say the 20.3 miles-long pursuit ended after the suspect drove into Lake Winnebago off the end of Gladwater Beach Road.

The suspect initially refused to surrender to law enforcement and remained in the partially submerged vehicle. Officials used a drone to observe the individual and help conduct negotiations. The suspect surrendered and was taken into custody without further incident.

Deputies say several bladed weapons and a baseball bat were found inside the vehicle.

The suspect is being held at the Calumet County Jail for charges of fleeing/eluding and felony bail jumping.