Purple Thursday: Standing with survivors of domestic violence

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Today marks Purple Thursday, an annual day dedicated to supporting and honoring victims and survivors of domestic violence.

Observed on the third Thursday of October, Purple Thursday is part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM) — a nationwide effort uniting advocates in their commitment to end domestic violence. The National Domestic Violence Hotline describes DVAM as a time to bring communities together to raise awareness, offer support, and inspire action.

How to Participate

Community members across the country are encouraged to wear purple today, showing solidarity for victims and survivors and reinforcing the message: ending domestic violence takes all of us.

Help is Always Available

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, confidential help is available 24/7:

Call: 1-800-799-7233

Text: “START” to 88788

Visit: thehotline.org

This year’s DVAM theme is “With Survivors, Always” — a reminder that advocacy extends beyond awareness, focusing on continuous, unwavering support.

At a glance – Purple Thursday