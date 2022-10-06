Pumpkin carving returns to Suamico near NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

SUAMICO, Wis. (NBC 26) — Pumpkin carving made its return at the Pines Shelter near NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Suamico on Wednesday.

All carved pumpkins that were made at the event are going to be used as decorations for the zoo's Halloween event, called the North Shore Bank Zoo Boo. The Zoo Boo is being held on select days during the month.

"This is always a very family-friendly event," volunteer coordinator Angela Kawski said. "It's a great event to come and carve pumpkins with kids, because it you make a mess here, we clean it up from you. So if you don't want to have the mess of carving pumpkins at home and you still want to do that tradition, this is a great opportunity for it."

If you didn't make it to the pumpkin carving event, no need to worry.

You can still donate your carved pumpkins at the zoo anytime during business hours Sundays through Thursdays, starting on Oct. 10.