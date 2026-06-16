Pulaski's marching band to perform during historic Philadelphia parade

PULASKI (NBC 26) — Pulaski High School’s renowned Red Raider Marching Band will soon take its talent to one of the most celebrated stages in America — the Salute to Independence Semiquincentennial Parade in Philadelphia on July 3, 2026.

This milestone event honors the 250th anniversary of America’s independence and will feature representatives from all 50 U.S. states and territories. Alongside Pulaski’s hometown pride, the parade will include 50 marching bands, 13 themed floats, military and special units, historical tributes, and international performers — all marching through the streets where the nation’s founding first took shape.

Participation in prestigious parades is nothing new for the Red Raider Marching Band. Over the years, their performances have included: