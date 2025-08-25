Pulaski woman recovering from two-car crash

FREEDOM (NBC 26) — One person is recovering from a two-car crash that happened in the Town of Freedom Sunday night.

Authorities say a 57-year-old woman from Pulaski was seriously hurt.

Outagamie County deputies say they responded to the intersection of State Highway 55 and Greiner Road around 6:30 PM.

The preliminary investigation shows a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old woman from Pulaski was hit by another vehicle that was driven by a 26-year-old man.

The woman had serious injuries, and both drivers were taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor, and we're waiting to see whether any tickets will be issued.

