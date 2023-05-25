Watch Now
Pulaski students get visit from Blackhawk Helicopter

A Blackhawk Helicopter visited Lannoye Elementary school in celebration of Military Appreciation month.
Posted at 1:23 PM, May 25, 2023
PULASKI (NBC 26) — Lannoye Elementary School students in Pulaski got a special surprise on Wednesday when a Blackhawk Helicopter landed on the school's field.

Three members of the 1-147 Battalion from Madison flew the helicopter to the school.

The event was a reward for the student's good behavior and a celebration of Military Appreciation Month.

Teachers gave students a short presentation about the event and its significance.

Students got the chance to watch the landing and takeoff as well as submit their questions for pilots and co-chiefs to answer.

