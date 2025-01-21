Pulaski man awaiting release after Trump pardon

PULASKI (NBC 26) — President Donald Trump signed dozens of executive orders during his first few hours in office, including commuting or pardoning more than 1,500 people convicted of offenses at or near the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Riley Kasper is from Pulaski, and he was sentenced to 37 months in prison for assaulting officers that day.

According to the Department of Justice, Kasper bragged on social media that, "There is definitely something satisfying about pepper spraying cops in riot gear and watching them run."

As of last check with the Bureau of Prisons website, Kasper was still inside a federal prison outside Detroit.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to learn when Kasper will be released.