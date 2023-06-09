Pulaski Community School District begins summer renovations

HOBART (NBC 26) — School is out and renovations are in for the Pulaski Community School District.

This summer begins renovations on multiple buildings in the school district, and Hillcrest Elementary School in Hobart is one of those buildings seeing changes in the near future.

Hillcrest Elementary School Principal Kris Wells said the renovations are long overdue because the school is growing. Wells said there were 250 students when she started in the school 11 years ago, and now, there are 400.

"Last summer, we had to bring portable classrooms into our district, specifically here at Hillcrest," Wells said. "We needed additional classroom space, so we have four classrooms that are out here."

Wells said class sizes are currently between 20 and 24 students, and they've had to use some spaces like closets and other rooms to accommodate students.

Now, they'll be getting a new cafeteria, gym, art and music space, collaboration spaces and more rooms for students to learn.

The district's superintendent Allison Space said teacher and staff input was also a big factor in renovation decisions.

"It was important that we had all those voices that were in the beginning of this process," Space said. "Even during the referendum, we were asking and getting feedback from our teachers...what really is working well for them now and what do they need to make things to take it to the next level."

Space said another elementary school, Sunnyside Elementary, and the high school will also be seeing some renovations.

The renovations come after a November 2022 referendum was passed. The cost for all of the building renovations is going to be $69.8 million.

Wells said the last time they did renovations at Hillcrest was 30 years ago, so she's looking forward to a new chapter.

"Having a space for all students and staff to be able to work with kids, allowing our students to be able to kind of have that new technology, things like that, I think all of those are important," Wells said.