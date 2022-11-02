Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski returns home

PULASKI (NBC 26) — Pulaski bonfire burn victim Brandon Brzcezkowski is returning home Wednesday, according to an update from his mother.

Brandon was one of several people who were seriously injured when a bonfire exploded during a gathering celebrating Pulaski High School's homecoming. According to the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, someone threw an accelerant on a bonfire during the gathering, causing an explosion that left multiple people with serious burns.

Two weeks ago, NBC 26 spoke with Brandon's parents while he was still recovering at a hospital in Milwaukee. Brandon was expected to spend the next four to six weeks in the hospital.

This week, however, Brandon's mother, Tammy Brzcezkowski, said in a Facebook post that Brandon is leaving the hospital Wednesday, stating that hospital staff believes he will do better at home, "physically and emotionally".

Tammy says Brandon will return to the hospital later this month for another surgery on his legs. Last month, he underwent skin grafting surgery on his hands and face.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the bonfire incident. As of Wednesday morning, authorities have not announced any charges filed connected to the case.

A GoFundMe page continues to raise funds for Brandon. About $42,308 has been raised to help Brandon's family. Other GoFundMe pages are still raising money for other victims seriously injured.