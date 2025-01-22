Public meetings planned for I-41 improvements

APPLETON (NBC 26) — There are several planned projects to improve Interstate 41, and the public is invited to speak with community leaders to address those changes.

The Department of Transportation has now announced three opportunities for neighbors to attend public meetings to discuss improvements — specifically the stretch between Wisconsin Highway 96 in Appleton and County High F in de Pere.

The first meeting is planned for 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The next two meetings will take place in person on Tuesday January 28 in Appleton and Wednesday January 29 in De Pere.

We'll keep you updated as we continue to follow the progress of this project.