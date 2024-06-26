Update: Green Bay police arrest man during East Mason situation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Green Bay Police say a 32-year-old man is in custody following a situation Wednesday morning.

Police initially asked people to avoid the area after they responded around 6:15 AM.

The Green Bay Police Department is asking the public to avoid the immediate area of East Mason Street as they are on the scene of a disturbance.

Police says the incident was reported at 6:15 this morning, resulting in the 1300 block of East Mason Street between South Irwin Avenue and South Baird Street temporarily closing.

Police says further details will be released when available.

