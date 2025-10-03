Protein Power: Why more people are blending, brewing, and boosting their diets

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — From morning coffee to afternoon energy teas, more people are seeking out drinks packed with protein — and the trend is stretching across every age group.

Nutrition experts say the movement is fueled by a mix of health consciousness, convenience, and clever marketing — and it’s showing up in everything from shakes to coffee drinks to “protinis,” which blend protein with tea.

A Local Shake on the Trend

At Shape of You Nutrition in Green Bay, owner Lisa Hafeman has been serving up protein-focused drinks for eight years — and says demand has never been higher.

“They just automatically cut their sugars down, and everyone is just looking for their protein shakes that’s fast and healthy,” Hafeman said.“We have a lot of people asking for our protein-drink coffees and energy teas, and then we call them protinis — an energy tea with protein in it. It’s like a little healthy community.”

The Protein ‘Health Halo’

Registered dietitian Lee Hyrkas from Bellin Health says protein’s popularity is partly due to perception.

“Protein is beneficial for the body, so if we can infuse products with it, it’s a good marketing tool,” Hyrkas explained. That “health halo” often leads people to believe more is always better — but Hyrkas cautions moderation. While protein can help with muscle maintenance, especially for older adults or those using weight-loss medicines such as Ozempic, it shouldn’t replace whole foods.

“Throwing one into your day is probably fine, but throwing five in might not be the best choice for your health long term,” Hyrkas noted.

Benefits — and Limits

Protein plays an important role in muscle repair, satiety, and overall wellness. For certain groups — like seniors using appetite-suppressing medication — targeted supplementation can help preserve muscle mass.

But experts stress that most people already get enough protein from regular meals without additional shakes or fortified drinks. Excess use can lead to unwanted caffeine, additives, and calories.

From Local Counters to Big Brands

For Hafeman, seeing big-name chains such as Starbucks roll out their own protein drink lines has been validating.

“It says that we’re doing something right,” she said. Still, both she and Hyrkas encourage customers to be mindful and to talk to their doctor before making major dietary changes.

