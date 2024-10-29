Pro Solutions Inc.: Blending Business with Purpose in Green Bay

Pro Solutions Inc. has operated for 50+ years in Green Bay.

In honor of Wisconsin’s Manufacturing Month, NBC 26 partnered with the Greater Green Bay Chamber of Commerce to spotlight local companies making a difference. As we wrap up our series, we introduce you to Pro Solutions Inc., a Green Bay-based manufacturer combining business with a deeper purpose.

For more than 50 years, Pro Solutions Inc. has quietly operated as a key manufacturing partner for well-known brands like Procter & Gamble and Nature’s Way. But there’s more to the company than just products and production lines.

Team Leader Sheri Salas shares what makes the company special:

"I love the people I work with. I love what we stand for, what we do."

Pro Solutions is unique in that it creates opportunities for individuals with disabilities to work on production lines—an uncommon sight in most factories.

"Most places you're not going to get to walk in and see somebody with special needs working on a line," Sheri explains.

Pro Solutions collaborates with Curative Connections to break down employment barriers. The company’s profits are reinvested into job training and essential skill programs, empowering people with disabilities and other challenges to thrive in the workforce.

Chris Steier, Vice President of Pro Solutions, explains their role in the supply chain:

"They'll send us all the pieces and parts. We'll put together a display or whatever the customer unit looks like, and then we'll send it back to them—or directly to customers."

Beyond assembling products, the company’s mission is to support personal growth and community success.

"It's a goal for them," Sheri says. "They want to work out in the community and be part of everybody else."

Every year, Pro Solutions helps about a dozen individuals transition from training into jobs—whether within the company or elsewhere in the community. For Steier, these outcomes reflect the company’s mission:

"We’d love for them to come work for us, but if they go on to other jobs in the community, that’s a win for us. We’ve helped them take that next step in life."

At Pro Solutions, manufacturing is about more than just products—it’s about people. Demonstrating how profit and purpose can create a lasting impact.

"My job is to keep Pro Solutions viable so we can continue to see those smiling faces every day," adds Steier.

