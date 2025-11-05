GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — On Tuesday afternoon, the city’s Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved a Letter of Intent with the United Soccer League (USL). The agreement gives Green Bay exclusive rights to explore adding both a men’s and women’s professional soccer team — and to identify a location for a proposed 5,000-seat soccer stadium within the city.

“We’re very much at the preliminary stage of any future development,” city officials said after the vote, “but excited to be able to partner up with them on this possibility.”

Pro soccer could be coming to Green Bay. Here’s what’s next

The Letter of Intent does not commit any city funds at this stage. Instead, it gives Green Bay and the league a two-year window to negotiate details and determine if the project is financially and logistically feasible.

“Once we’re able to formalize the exclusivity agreement,” a city representative added, “then we move into figuring out how to put the funding together to make something like this possible.”

The proposal now moves to the Green Bay Common Council for final approval next Tuesday.

About the United Soccer League: Founded in 1995, the USL Two has grown into the premier pre-professional soccer league in the U.S., featuring more than 140 clubs across 37 states.

If approved, Green Bay would join a growing list of mid-sized American cities investing in soccer as both an entertainment draw and an economic development opportunity.