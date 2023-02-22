Prevea Health to temporarily close all locations due to snow storm

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Due to the incoming snow storm, Prevea Health will temporarily close all locations, including Prevea Urgent Care locations, across Wisconsin beginning at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Prevea Health will reopen all locations statewide beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23. All updates and additional announcements will be shared on Prevea Health social media pages and at www.prevea.com.

All patients with appointments already in place for Wednesday, Feb. 22, and all patients who may be impacted by future appointment cancelations due to the weather will be contacted by Prevea directly.

Prevea Virtual Care will still be available 24/7 for several common conditions including pink eye; cold, sinus infection or flu; minor burns and rashes; and other minor conditions. An online visit costs $35 and can be accessed at: www.prevea.com/virtualcare

Anyone in need of emergency care should present to their nearest emergency department.