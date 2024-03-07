President Biden will deliver the State of the Union with Wisconsin guests

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his State of the Union Address to Congress today at 8 p.m.

He's expected to discuss issues like a fentanyl epidemic and issues surrounding reproductive rights.

Biden has invited Wisconsin politicians like Senator Tammy Baldwin and Congresswoman Gwen Moore. Baldwin will be accompanied by Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson and Moore will be accompanied by Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

Watch the entire thing live on NBC 26.