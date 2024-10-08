President Biden traveling to Milwaukee to discuss adding jobs and removing lead pipes

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — President Biden is traveling to Milwaukee Tuesday and says he's announcing new actions in his Investing in America agenda to connect the people of Milwaukee to good-paying jobs.

This includes replacing lead pipes and upgrading infrastructure through the Milwaukee Workforce hub.

According to the Biden-Harris administration, the city’s Hub is one of nine Investing in America Workforce Hubs launched by the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure all Americans — including "women, people of color, veterans, and other that have been historically left behind" — have access to job opportunities, and the training needed to fill them.

This announcement comes during President Biden’s visit to Milwaukee, where he announced EPA’s final rule to replace lead pipes within a decade and announced $2.6 billion in new funding to deliver clean drinking water nationwide.

At this point, infrastructure projects totaling nearly $100 million are in the works across the City of Milwaukee, and organizers say that's because of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Democrats say the Biden-Harris Administration will create thousands of jobs for people in Milwaukee through these investments. The administrations says it will continue to collaborate with local organizations, ensuring the city is training the skilled workers needed to accomplish these projects.

The City of Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Metropolitan Sewerage District are leading the charge in creating workforce opportunities for the community.

Tuesday, collaborators in the Milwaukee Workforce Hub are announcing commitments that will expand pathways into these good-paying jobs to meet the President’s goal.

Since taking office, the Biden-Harris Administration says it has invested more than $730 million to expand Registered Apprenticeships and pre-apprenticeships nationwide, leading to the hiring of more than one million apprentices.

In Milwaukee, local organizations said they are taking steps to use more apprentices on public projects and prioritize graduates of local pre-apprenticeship programs which serve underrepresented populations.

Stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to follow President Biden's trip to Milwaukee.