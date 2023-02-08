President Biden arrives in Madison, Wisconsin to promote jobs

MADISON, Wis. — President Joe Biden will be in Madison Wednesday following his State of the Union address Tuesday night.

According to the White House, Biden will be discussing the Biden Economic Plan and the investments the plan has made in the state. The White House said since the president took office, companies have invested more than $4 billion in manufacturing across the state.

In his State of the Union address, Biden said his plan had helped create 800,000 good-paying manufacturing jobs across the country since 2021.

He will also discuss the future infrastructure investments he has planned for the state, which includes the more than $2.9 billion that has already been announced. $2.1 billion of that will go to better transportation, and $150 million will fund efforts to increase access to clean water.

Biden will be meeting with workers who are training, or currently working, in roles that were created as a result of the president's American Rescue Plan.

President Biden is expected to land in Madison a little before noon, and speak around 1 p.m.

Biden's visit is one of two stops he has this week and is part of a traditional post-State of the Union blitz to last at least 20 states by the president, vice president, and members of the Cabinet.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

