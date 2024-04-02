President Biden returning to Wisconsin

MADISON (NBC 26) — The White House has announced President Biden will be returning to Wisconsin next Monday.

President Biden is traveling to Madison to discuss reducing costs for Americans, and then he will travel to Chicago for a campaign reception.

This will be President Biden's tenth trip to Wisconsin as president and third so far this year.

Experts say this serves as just another reminder that Wisconsin will be a critical role in the 2024 election.

Meantime, President Trump is traveling to the Green Bay today, and he'll be speaking at a rally at the Hyatt Regency.

Doors for that even open at 3 p.m., and the rally begins at 5 p.m.

This is President Trump's first visit to Wisconsin of the year, and we're working to learn if he's planning to return after his Green Bay visit.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have already been to Wisconsin this year to campaign for President Biden.

We are waiting to see if former First Lady Melania Trump will be traveling with President Trump today while he campaigns in Green Bay and if he will be making a vice presidential pick.