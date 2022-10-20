Prayer circle held for Green Bay 5-year-old killed in shooting

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A prayer circle was held Thursday to honor the 5-year-old girl who was shot in killed in Green Bay earlier this week.

The JOSHUA Religious Leaders Caucus and the Green Bay Police Department hosted the prayer circle for 5-year-old Skyé Bleu Evans-Cowley, who died after being shot Monday. A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Green Bay Police also held a news conference Thursday to update the public on the shooting. They told the public to not believe rumors about the shooting on social media.

Green Bay Police are still searching for a person of interest in the case, Jordan J. Leavy-Carter, 35 years old, of Green Bay. Police found the car he was believed to have been driving in Beloit and brought it back to Green Bay to be processed as evidence.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #22-257268. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the "P3 Tips" app for crime tips.