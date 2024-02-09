Power outages and damages linger amid historic tornado touchdown

EVANSVILLE (NBC 26) — According to Rock County officials, at least 20 homes and businesses have been damaged due to a tornado touching down in Evansville on Thursday, Feb 8.

They have also received reports of about 25 buildings, power lines, and other structures damaged.

The tornado was reported to be moving northeast at speeds of up to 45 MPH.

As of 10 p.m. on Thursday, around 200 people were reported to still be without power, according to Alliant Energy. At one point, over 1,000 people were without power.