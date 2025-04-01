Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Traffic resumes as power is restored to Green Bay's west side

Traffic light stop light
Alberto Masnovo / Shutterstock
A closeup of a traffic light.
Traffic light stop light
Posted
and last updated

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Power has been restored to Green Bay's west side, and traffic has resumed after a short outage Tuesday morning.
_________
Police want to alert drivers about a power outage on the city's west side Tuesday morning, affecting traffic lights.

Authorities want to remind drivers to treat intersections with lights that are not operating properly as a four-way stop, then proceed cautiously.

Wisconsin Public Service is aware of the issue and en route to the impacted area.

The cause is unknown at this time.

The City of Green Bay Public Works Department is responding as well to place temporary stop signs at the following intersections:

Mason Street & Military Avenue
Mason Street & Shawano Avenue
Fisk Street & Shawano Avenue
Fisk Street & Bond Street
Military Avenue & Bond Street

The Green Bay Police Department will update drivers when power is restored.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.