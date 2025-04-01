Traffic resumes as power is restored to Green Bay's west side

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — UPDATE: Power has been restored to Green Bay's west side, and traffic has resumed after a short outage Tuesday morning.

_________

Police want to alert drivers about a power outage on the city's west side Tuesday morning, affecting traffic lights.

Authorities want to remind drivers to treat intersections with lights that are not operating properly as a four-way stop, then proceed cautiously.

Wisconsin Public Service is aware of the issue and en route to the impacted area.

The cause is unknown at this time.

The City of Green Bay Public Works Department is responding as well to place temporary stop signs at the following intersections:

Mason Street & Military Avenue

Mason Street & Shawano Avenue

Fisk Street & Shawano Avenue

Fisk Street & Bond Street

Military Avenue & Bond Street

The Green Bay Police Department will update drivers when power is restored.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as this story develops.

