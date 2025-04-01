Update: Voting resumes after power restored

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Power has been restored to three polling locations on Green Bay's west side.

An early morning outage caused poll workers to adjust for a short moment Tuesday morning, but people are now able to vote without any issues.

_______________

A power outage on the city's west side is affecting three west side polling locations this Tuesday.

According to the Mayor's Office, the impacted locations are Perkins Park Shelter, St Paul’s United Methodist Church and St. Jude’s Catholic Church.

Voting will continue, and voters are encouraged to remain in line to cast their ballot.

The City has notified the proper authorities to rectify the impact.

In the meantime, the City is utilizing additional resources to ensure all voters continue to have access to cast their ballot.

If you have any questions, please contact the City of Green Bay’s Clerk’s Office at (920) 448-3010.