Potawatomi Casino: Replacing Northern Lights Theater with new sports betting locations

MILWAUKEE — Potawatomi Casino Hotel says it will be replacing Northern Lights Theater and the Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill with their upcoming sports betting kiosks.

In February of 2022, the state of Wisconsin announced it had come to a sports betting agreement with the casino. But few details were released at the time.

On Monday, Potawatomi announced where the sports betting center would be built - on the northwest corner of the casino.

SPORTS BETTING IN MKE: Agreement signed: You will soon be able to legally gamble on sports in Milwaukee

According to a news release, construction will start in the coming weeks on two sports betting locations with a total of 17 kiosks open 24 hours a day. Guests will be able to bet on Brewers, Bucks and Packers games inside the Milwaukee casino.

The casino will also have 20-minute dedicated parking spots in the structure.

The sports betting refit comes during the casino's $100 million renovation to its second level. That project is expected to be finished in phases during the summer and fall of 2023.

Dominic Ortiz, Potawatomi Casinos and Hotels CEO, called it a "transformational time."

“For more than three decades, we have served as a leader in Tribal gaming. With the addition of sports betting, we’ll be providing our guests with even more options and welcoming new visitors to the property and the Menomonee Valley," said Ortiz in the news release.

All bets must be placed on site, according to Potawatomi.



