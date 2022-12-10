Postal worker shot and killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A 44-year-old United States Postal Carrier was shot and killed near 65th and Lancaster Friday night.

Milwaukee police say the man, who was delivering mail at the time of the shooting, had over 18 years of service.

Around 6 p.m., Milwaukee police responded to the area for an injured person.

TMJ4 Milwaukee police confirm they have responded to the area of 65th and Villard for a shooting Friday evening.

Upon police arrival, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Several United States Postal Service (USPS) workers were at the scene. A neighbor told TMJ4 News that the postal worker was a father of four.

"It's concerning to see things like this happening in your own community and then, especially to the person it happened to, someone who’s doing their daily job," said Jeff Brown, a resident on the street the incident took place. "It's just more alarming to think that doing an everyday job to make an honest buck, you could potentially not make it home to your family."

Brown works from home and said he interacted with the postal worker often.

"He was very spiritual, I had a lot of conversations with him and he always sent me well, you know, 'God bless you and your family,' 'Happy holidays,'" said Brown. "To just even imagine someone wanting to do any type of harm to him is just outrageous."

TMJ4 65th and Lancaster

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson released the following statement Friday night:

"The shooting death of a Milwaukee postal worker is alarming. My thoughts are with the victim's family and colleagues. The postal worker in this homicide was a public servant, which makes this crime even more disturbing. Criminals responsible for death and harm in our city must be held accountable. To accomplish that, anyone with information about this crime, or other serious crime in Milwaukee, should step forward."

The Milwaukee Police Department is leading the investigation with the assistance of the United States Postal Inspection Service and the FBI.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPs.

You can also contact Postal Inspectors with information immediately at 877-876-2455