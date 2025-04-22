Pope Francis' funeral to be held Saturday morning

VATICAN CITY (NBC 26) — New details are being released from the Vatican about Pope Francis' funeral services.

According to officials, Pope Francis' funeral will be held 10 a.m. local time on Saturday, which is 3 a.m. Central Time.

Pope Francis was 88 and he died Easter morning of a stroke and heart failure at 7:25 AM inside his residence in Vatican City.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are expected to attend the funeral.

The Pope's remains will also be moved to St. Peter's Basilica on Wednesday morning where he will begin the process of lying in state for people will be able to pay their respects.

The Pope had been in the hospital for months leading up to his passing, but he was able to make one final appearance on Easter Sunday.

Locally, Catholics have been paying their final respects in different ways.

