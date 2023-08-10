Pool chemicals cause hazardous materials incident at Grand Chute hotel

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (NBC 26) — Improperly mixed pool chemicals triggered a Hazmat situation at a hotel in Grand Chute.

Grand Chute Fire Department and Appleton Fire Department's Hazardous Materials teams were called to the scene on Federated Way around 5:18 Wednesday afternoon.

One person working with the pool chemicals was evaluated and taken to the hospital for further testing.

Fire officials cleared the scene, and the hotel was re-opened around 7:00 pm.

No other status of this individual is available.