Pool chemicals cause hazardous materials incident at Grand Chute hotel

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (NBC 26) — Improperly mixed pool chemicals triggered a Hazmat situation at a hotel in Grand Chute.
Grand Chute Fire Department and Appleton Fire Department's Hazardous Materials teams were called to the scene on Federated Way around 5:18 Wednesday afternoon.
One person working with the pool chemicals was evaluated and taken to the hospital for further testing.
Fire officials cleared the scene, and the hotel was re-opened around 7:00 pm.
No other status of this individual is available.